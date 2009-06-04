Fund for Santa Barbara Honors Recipients of Spring Grants

Santa Barbara County organizations are awarded single-year and multiyear funding

The Fund for Santa Barbara on Thursday evening honored the recipients of spring 2009 grants at its Mid-Year Grant Awards Party.

The grant recipients were:



Multiyear Grants (total: $50,000 over three years)

» Bici Centro and the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition/Outreach, Education and Empowerment for Underserved Cyclists — $5,000 per year for two years

» Families ACT!/Collaborative Community Organization and Education Campaign — $5,000 per year for two years

» Pacific Pride Foundation (in collaboration with Just Communities)/Safe Schools Initiative — $10,000 per year for three years

Single-Year Grants (total: $73,402)

» Santa Ynez Valley Alliance/Outreach Project II — $10,000

» American Indian Movement/AIM TV — $3,050

» Carpinteria Valley Foundation/Opposition to Venoco’s Paredon Project — $10,000

» Consumer Advocacy Coalition (umbrella group: Independent Living Resource Center)/Raising Community “Mental Health” Awareness — $8,450

» Lompoc Housing and Development Corporation/Lompoc Community Gardens — $5,500

» Pacific Pride Foundation/Strategic Alliance for Marriage Equality — $5,000

» People Helping People/Mujeres Unidas — $7,092

» PUEBLO/General Support— $10,000

» Rental Housing Roundtable/Justice for Renters! — $6,250

» UP-2-US (umbrella group: Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara) — $5,000

» WORD (Women of Color Revolutionary Dialogues) — $3,060

— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.