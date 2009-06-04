Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:50 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 

June is Adopt-a-Cat Month at County Animal Services

Meet your purrr-fect match and save on adoption fees through the month

By Michele Mickiewicz | June 4, 2009 | 4:04 p.m.

To celebrate Adopt-a-Cat Month, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is offering a month of cat promotions.

For the month of June, the $55 adoption fee on all cats older than six months has been reduced $10, or $20 for any black or black-and-white cats. Animal Services also will offer microchips to cats for $10. Microchips can be implanted at any of the county’s three animal shelters from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services will be partnering with Companion Animal Placement Assistance (C.A.P.A.), the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation and the Animal Shelter Assistance Program to host several special events throughout June.

» From noon to 4 p.m. June 14, the Lompoc Shelter and Santa Maria Animal Center will be hosting “A Cat and a Hat.” Each adopter will receive a free hat with an adoption, and each adopted cat will receive a free microchip.

» From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 20, the Lompoc Shelter and Santa Maria Animal Center will be hosting a “Black Tie Affair.” Each cat that is adopted will receive a rhinestone collar.

» From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27, ASAP Cats will be hosting an Adoption Faire at the Santa Barbara Shelter. All cat adoptions for cats older than six months will be discounted $25. ASAP access members also will receive a free pair of ASAP socks with an adoption.

All three county shelters are open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday for adoptions. The shelters are at 5473 Overpass Road in Santa Barbara, at 1501 W. Central in Lompoc or at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

— Michele Mickiewicz is a public information officer for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

