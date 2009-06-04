Legislation to Fund Lower Mission Creek Wins Senate Support

Strickland and Nava's flood-control bill for the Santa Barbara County project now goes to the full Assembly for a vote

Senate Bill 619, authored by state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Thousand Oaks, and principally co-authored by Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, provides support for funding Santa Barbara County’s Lower Mission Creek flood-control project. On Wednesday, the legislation passed out of the Senate floor session.

“Santa Barbara County residents are aware of the damage that a flood can do to their home and property. Local flooding as recent as 1995 and 1998 have left devastating effects on the surrounding community of Lower Mission Creek,” Strickland said. “SB 619 provides much-needed support for crucial funding to the Lower Mission Creek flood control project. This important legislation will help save hundreds of homes from future flood damage.”

SB 619 would authorize California to provide subvention funds to Santa Barbara County for the Lower Mission Creek flood control project. The flood control project has been an ongoing project for many years and is a joint effort between the city of Santa Barbara, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Santa Barbara County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.

The Lower Mission Creek flood control project stretches 1.3 miles from Cabrillo Boulevard at the ocean to Canon Perdido Street. The goal of the project is to widen the banks of the creek channel to increase water capacity. This will lead to a reduction in flooding and property damage done by floods.



Santa Barbara County’s Lower Mission Creek flood-control project also has earned broad community support with several environmental benefits as well. Click here for more information on Santa Barbara County’s Lower Mission Creek project.



SB 619 now will go to the Assembly for a vote.

— Christina Englander is the communications director for state Sen. Tony Strickland, who represents California Senate District 19.