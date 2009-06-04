New Principal Named for Vieja Valley School

Mariann Cooley will take the helm at the start of the next school year

The Hope School District announced this week that Mariann Cooley has been named the new principal of Vieja Valley School, beginning in the 2009-10 school year.

Cooley has been the principal/director of Santa Ynez Valley Charter School in the College School District.

She also has served as principal and assistant principal of Canalino School in the Carpinteria School District, and has years of experience teaching kindergarten and third through sixth grades.

Cooley resides in Goleta with her husband, Steve. They have two grown children, Megan and Joe.

