Hear from the experts about how and why you need both to grow your business

Of course you have a Web site for your business, but are you on Facebook or YouTube? Are you Linkedin? Do you Twitter and regularly post to your blog? Do you send out news releases to the media, call to follow up, use more than just e-mail to get interviews and articles about your services or products? If you aren’t doing both, you may not be reaching the potential audience you could.

Cathy Feldman, publisher of Blue Point Books, will moderate a panel discussion titled “PR + Marketing: New Media vs. Traditional Media and Why You Need Both,” with traditional public-relations expert Jennifer Goddard, owner of The Goddard Company Public Relations, and new-media expert Lorrie Thomas, a marketing educator, writer, strategist, speaker and founder of Web Marketing Therapy.

The discussion will be part of the monthly breakfast meeting of the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. June 24 on the lower level of the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo

The cost is $30 for members, $40 for nonmembers and $10 more at the door.

Effective marketing using public relations is essential to setting businesses apart and attracting the spotlight of the media relevant to a product or service. Using the new media now available through the widespread use of the Internet is important, but not everyone is on the Internet all the time. Traditional media — radio, TV, trade journals, magazines, etc. — is essential for reinforcing and sometimes going beyond Web-based PR.

The panel will address how to effectively market using both types of public relations and provide plenty of tips that can be put to use immediately.

— Cathy Feldman is a member of the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners.