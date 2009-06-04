Santa Barbara Man Dies in Apparent Jump Off Bridge

Search & Rescue personnel find the body in terrain below the Cold Spring Bridge

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Search & Rescue team members on Wednesday recovered the body of a man who apparently had jumped to his death off the Cold Spring Bridge.

Public information officer Drew Sugars said that about 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s department received a call of a suicide at the bridge, on Highway 154.

Responding Search & Rescue personnel spotted a body in the terrain below the bridge. Sugars said the coroner’s report indicated that the man had died from blunt force trauma, consistent with a fall.

The name of the 39-year-old Santa Barbara man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .