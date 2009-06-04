Santa Barbara Police Plan DUI Checkpoints

DUI enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend

The Santa Barbara Police Department will set up DUI checkpoints on Friday and Sunday.

Checkpoints will be conducted on these dates and times:

» 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday

» 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday

Driver’s licenses will be checked at the checkpoints.

The Santa Barbara Police Department encourages everyone to drink responsibly, pre-arrange for a ride home, designate a driver and understand that every officer will be diligently looking for the impaired driver. Additionally, DUI enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend.

Residents are urged to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Sgt. Noel Rivas is the traffic/motors supervisor for the Santa Barbara Police Department.