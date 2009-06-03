Santa Barbara Surfers Make Waves at WSA Prime Championships

Santa Barbara surfers Lakey Peterson and Parker Coffin competed in the year-end Western Surfing Association Prime Championships in Oceanside Harbor North Jetty over the weekend and brought home victory.

WSA Prime is an invitation-only event that brings together the best junior surfers from around the country who have been competing for the championship all year. It is also the launching point to become a member of the U.S. team that travels to the ISA world games.

Peterson brought home the title in the girls’ 16-and-younger event, beating out Lani Dougherty of Hawaii, who is ranked No. 10 in the world.

Coffin won the boys’ 14-and-younger division.

Peterson said the contest was the first time that juniors have surfed in “man on man” heat in a big venue.

Peterson also surfed against No. 2 in the world and last year’s national champion, Courtney Conlogue, who beat her by .05 points in what Peterson called a “nail-biter buzzer-beater heat.” Conlogue scored a 8.32 to beat out Peterson’s 8.15.

