Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 8:06 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Swim Club Seniors Honored as Champions In and Out of the Pool

Rayanne Nguyen, Lolo Blair, Matthew Wissman, Alex Melton, Claire Rogers, Lindsay Parish and Drew Casier are headed to college

By Julie Green Williams | June 3, 2009 | 6:49 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum was filled to a capacity crowd of more than 200 recently, when families celebrated the success of the Santa Barbara Swim Club and recognized the graduating senior class of Rayanne Nguyen, who plans to attend Fresno State; Lolo Blair, USC; Matthew Wissman, Cal State Northridge; Alex Melton, UCLA; Claire Rogers, University of Puget Sound; Lindsay Parish, USC; and Drew Casier, UC Irvine.

The senior class epitomizes the SBSC motto of “Champions in the Pool; Champions in Life.” At the annual event, the seniors each received a personal photo montage detailing the years they have spent dedicated to the club.

“Being a part of SBSC for the past 11 years has given me a sense of purpose and accomplishment. I have made lifelong friends and now have the opportunity to pursue my dream of swimming in college. I owe so much to my coaches and the club,” Blair said.

John Dussliere, head coach of the swim club and coach of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team, highlighted the careers of the graduating seniors and announced where they would be attending college next year.

“I have enjoyed my time with the swim club and grown tremendously in the past 10 years. I have learned so many lessons in and out of the pool. Swimming has helped me learn perseverance, time management, and along the way, I have made lifelong friends. I know the things I have learned in Santa Barbara will stay with me as I attend Fresno State,” Nguyen said.

Finishing off the night was the premiere of the 2008-09 video yearbook, which contained a glimpse into the team’s recurring theme: fun, friends and fast swimming, and a devotion and commitment from their coaches.

— Julie Green Williams represents the Santa Barbara Swim Club.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 