Traffic Alerts Issued for Santa Barbara Area

A bike ride will roll through the city on Friday, and construction projects begin Monday and Tuesday

» The AIDS/Lifecycle Bike Ride will come through Santa Barbara on Friday. Drivers are urged to watch for bikers on these roads: Cathedral Oaks, (lunch at Tucker’s Grove), Foothill Road, San Roque, Las Positas, Cliff Drive, Meigs, Cabrillo Boulevard, Channel Drive, North Jameson, Via Real and into Carpinteria. » Starting Monday, Highway 154 will be closed for construction of a new right turn lane eastbound at Bradbury Dam, or Bee Rock Quarry. The project will run for three weeks, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. » On Tuesday, grinding and paving work will begin on southbound Highway 101 from the Mission Street on-ramp) to the Carrillo Street off-ramp. Work will be performed from 8:30 p.m. until the job is complete, which will run into the following Wednesday. Traffic commuting from Goleta to Santa Barbara will be the most affected. — David Martinez represents Caltrans.

Support Noozhawk Today You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring. We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments. Thank you for your vital support. Become a Noozhawk Supporter First name Last name Enter your email Select your membership level Red-Tailed Hawk $5/month Cooper's Hawk $10/month Red-Shouldered Hawk $25/month Birds of a Feather $52/year Sign Up Now >

× Payment Information You are purchasing: Payment Method Pay by Credit Card: Credit or debit card Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover Submit Payment > Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay: Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.