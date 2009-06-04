Traffic Alerts Issued for Santa Barbara Area

» The AIDS/Lifecycle Bike Ride will come through Santa Barbara on Friday.
Drivers are urged to watch for bikers on these roads: Cathedral Oaks, (lunch at Tucker’s Grove), Foothill Road, San Roque, Las Positas, Cliff Drive, Meigs, Cabrillo Boulevard, Channel Drive, North Jameson, Via Real and into Carpinteria.
» Starting Monday, Highway 154 will be closed for construction of a new right turn lane eastbound at Bradbury Dam, or Bee Rock Quarry. The project will run for three weeks, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
» On Tuesday, grinding and paving work will begin on southbound Highway 101 from the Mission Street on-ramp) to the Carrillo Street off-ramp. Work will be performed from 8:30 p.m. until the job is complete, which will run into the following Wednesday. Traffic commuting from Goleta to Santa Barbara will be the most affected.
— David Martinez represents Caltrans.