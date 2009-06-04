Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 8:18 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Two Concerts Showcase Student Stars

The Friday and Saturday performances put budding virtuosos on display

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | June 4, 2009 | 10:47 p.m.

Santa Barbara seems to have an inexhaustible supply of brilliant young musicians. Two free concerts this weekend put the latest crop of these budding virtuosos on display.

First, there is a UCSB Student Chamber Music Concert at 6 p.m. Friday in Karl Geiringer Hall (Music 1250). On Saturday, enjoy a Santa Barbara Music Club Matinée Concert at 3 p.m. in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, part two of the Gala Concert by Music Club scholarship winners for 2009.

The UCSB program includes the Meditation for Two Violas (1996) by Evan Chambers, performed by violists Bridget Callahan and Shannon McCue; the Trio for Flute, Cello and Piano, Opus 63 by Carl Maria von Weber, with Carol Joe on flute, R. Aaron Bullard on cello and Brad Emerson on piano); the Suite in G-Minor for Two Violins and Piano, Opus 71 by Moritz Moszkowski, with Alan Poyer and Marie Hebert on violins and Chia Cheng Naomi Sen on piano); the Lament for Two Violas (1912) by Frank Bridge, with Kevin Bishop and Alex Chang on violas); and Vox Balaenae (Voice of the Whale) for Flute, Cello and Piano (1976) by George Crumb, with Ray Furuta on flute, Ami Nashimoto on cello and Benjamin Turk on piano.

The prominent role played by the viola in this program — two out of five pieces, four violists in all — makes me think that Helen Callus might have had something to do with it. Bridge is a wonderful composer, an important mentor to and influence on Benjamin Britten — although, alas, he doesn’t seem to have impressed upon his acolyte the importance of melody in writing music for the human ear.

The Music Club’s scholarship winners in concert will be clarinetist Kathryn Woolf, 23, a student of Paul Bambach, who will perform the first movement of the Sonata in E-Flat Major, Opus 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms, with Stella Hsin-hsin Hsu on piano; violinist Andrew Horak, 13, who studies with Emily Sommermann, will play the Rondo in G Major, K. 485 by Wolfgang Mozart and the Allegretto giocoso from the Concerto in E Minor of Pietro Nardini, with Nathan Maurer on piano); mezzo-soprano Eleni Pantages, 20, studying with Cynthia Munzer, will sing “O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings To Zion” from Handel’s Messiah, and Frühlingsglaube by Franz Schubert, with Anne Weger on piano); pianist Ellen Feldman, 17, a pupil of Lana Bodnar, will perform the Etude de Concert in D-Flat Major (“Un Sospiro”) by Franz Liszt; flautist Jessica Kozachuk, 14, taught by Linda Holland, will play Mozart’s Andante in C Major, K. 315, with Anne Weger on piano); soprano Patricia Westley, 17, studying with Agatha Carubia, will sing “Una donna a quindici anni” from Mozart’s Così fan tutte, K. 588 and Schubert’s Die Forelle, with Weger on piano); and violinist Sofia Prykhitko, 13, who studies with Nina Bodnar, will play the first movement of Concerto No. 9 in A Minor, Opus 104 by Charles Auguste de Bériot and the Scene de la Csarda No. 4: “Hejre Kati,” Opus 32 by Jenö Hubay, with Maurer on piano).

For more information about music at UCSB, click here or call 805.893.7001. Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Music Club.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

