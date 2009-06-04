Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:43 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Student’s Essay on Financial Crisis Pays Off

Kayla Stilwell wins $500 for her first-place entry in a campus contest

By Scott Craig | June 4, 2009 | 8:17 p.m.

Recent Westmont College economics and business graduate Kayla Stilwell of Bakersfield won $500 for her first-place entry in a campus-wide essay contest about economic liberty and the financial crisis.

Stilwell’s essay, “Government Failure and the Ensuing Crisis,” explores the reasons behind the financial crisis and evaluates the role of previous federal government policies. The Westmont Economics and Business Department and the economics honorary society Omicron Delta Epsilon (Alpha Pi chapter) sponsor the annual essay contest.

Professor Edd Noell said judges commented that Stilwell’s essay “employed a strong marshaling of arguments and evidence, careful organization and reasoning, and a superior writing style.”

Senior Reanna Kuitse of Goshen, Ind., won $300 for her second-place entry. Senior John Evancoe of Irvine and sophomore Emily Rottman of Brookfield, Wis., share the $200 third-place award.

With a rising number of bank failures and homes in foreclosure, recent federal government efforts have focused on bailing out failed financial institutions and possibly nationalizing banks with taxpayer funds. Noell said many analysts see these efforts as inconsistent with the economic freedom affirmed in the U.S. Constitution. “Students were asked to provide alternative policies more aligned with economic freedom,” he said.

A panel of judges, which included economics and business department faculty, critiqued the essays on quality and quantity of arguments and evidence offered, organization, writing skills, depth and breadth of research and clarity.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

