Direct Relief Receives National Award for Emergency Preparedness Program

The nonprofit is honored for its donation of customized backpacks of medical supplies and equipment

The Office of the Civilian Volunteer Medical Reserve Corps has chosen Direct Relief International as a recipient of its 2010 Outstanding MRC Partner Organization Award.

The award was presented at a luncheon on Wednesday at the Integrated Medical, Public Health, Preparedness and Response Training Summit MRC National Conference in Las Vegas. Brett Williams, Direct Relief’s director of emergency response and preparedness, accepted the award on behalf of Direct Relief.

The Outstanding MRC Partner Organization Award honors MRC Partner Organizations (or Partnerships) that supported MRC units in carrying out their local missions and have provided MRC units with more opportunities to participate in public health, preparedness and response activities. The award recognizes those partner organizations that have played a significant role in helping to raise MRC awareness and foster MRC integration into the local community’s public health and preparedness infrastructure.

“It is an honor to be recognized for this small role in the great efforts of the Medical Reserve Corps and its expert volunteer base,” said Thomas Tighe, president and CEO of Direct Relief International. “MRC volunteers play an important role in preparedness and response across the U.S., and we’re very pleased to join with and help equip them so they can do their jobs when needed.”

Direct Relief was nominated for the Outstanding MRC Partner Organization Award by the Medical Reserve Corps in Santa Barbara County for its donation of 90 customized backpacks stocked with medical supplies and equipment to outfit all volunteer medical professionals of the Santa Barbara County MRC.

The packs are available in specialized configurations for emergency medical technicians, nurses and physicians and contain infection control supplies, diagnostic equipment, trauma care items and nonmedical items such as flashlights, multitools and duct tape. With clear pouches and full zip-down capability, the ruggedized backpacks allow volunteers to deploy quickly with easy-to-access starter supplies.

“With these packs distributed among our medical volunteers, we have a very well prepared Medical Reserve Corps unit, ready to respond, all thanks to Direct Relief,” said Nancy Lapolla, agency director of Emergency Medical Services for Santa Barbara County.

Working with the California Emergency Medical Services Authority, Direct Relief has developed the standard base pack or MRC’s throughout the state and is expanding the program to cover California with support from FedEx.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.