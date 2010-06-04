Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 2:45 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Direct Relief Receives National Award for Emergency Preparedness Program

The nonprofit is honored for its donation of customized backpacks of medical supplies and equipment

By Marjorie Wass | June 4, 2010 | 4:48 p.m.

The Office of the Civilian Volunteer Medical Reserve Corps has chosen Direct Relief International as a recipient of its 2010 Outstanding MRC Partner Organization Award.

The award was presented at a luncheon on Wednesday at the Integrated Medical, Public Health, Preparedness and Response Training Summit MRC National Conference in Las Vegas. Brett Williams, Direct Relief’s director of emergency response and preparedness, accepted the award on behalf of Direct Relief.

The Outstanding MRC Partner Organization Award honors MRC Partner Organizations (or Partnerships) that supported MRC units in carrying out their local missions and have provided MRC units with more opportunities to participate in public health, preparedness and response activities. The award recognizes those partner organizations that have played a significant role in helping to raise MRC awareness and foster MRC integration into the local community’s public health and preparedness infrastructure.

“It is an honor to be recognized for this small role in the great efforts of the Medical Reserve Corps and its expert volunteer base,” said Thomas Tighe, president and CEO of Direct Relief International. “MRC volunteers play an important role in preparedness and response across the U.S., and we’re very pleased to join with and help equip them so they can do their jobs when needed.”

Direct Relief was nominated for the Outstanding MRC Partner Organization Award by the Medical Reserve Corps in Santa Barbara County for its donation of 90 customized backpacks stocked with medical supplies and equipment to outfit all volunteer medical professionals of the Santa Barbara County MRC.

The packs are available in specialized configurations for emergency medical technicians, nurses and physicians and contain infection control supplies, diagnostic equipment, trauma care items and nonmedical items such as flashlights, multitools and duct tape. With clear pouches and full zip-down capability, the ruggedized backpacks allow volunteers to deploy quickly with easy-to-access starter supplies.

“With these packs distributed among our medical volunteers, we have a very well prepared Medical Reserve Corps unit, ready to respond, all thanks to Direct Relief,” said Nancy Lapolla, agency director of Emergency Medical Services for Santa Barbara County.

Working with the California Emergency Medical Services Authority, Direct Relief has developed the standard base pack or MRC’s throughout the state and is expanding the program to cover California with support from FedEx.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 