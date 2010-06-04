Frontier Airlines Launches Nonstop Service Between Santa Barbara, Denver

The twice-daily flights will depart at 6:40 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Frontier Airlines kicked off its twice-daily nonstop service between the Santa Barbara Airport and Denver International Airport on Friday.

An inauguration ceremony was planned with Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, airport Director Karen Ramsdell and Frontier Vice President Daniel Shurz in the airline terminal courtyard.

Weekday flights will depart at 6:40 a.m. and 3 p.m. aboard 99-passenger Embraer 190 jets, the largest commercial aircraft at the Santa Barbara Airport.

While United Airlines has provided nonstop service to Denver for decades, the number of outbound seats began to steadily decline several years ago. Even with three daily departures aboard regional jets this summer, the average passenger loads are predicted to be more than 90 percent full, which would force a significant number of local passengers to drive to LAX.

But with the addition of the Frontier service and extra seat capacity, travelers in the Tri-Counties can reach Denver and beyond, alleviating the inconvenience of driving out of town to catch a flight.

Frontier Airlines provides connecting service through Denver to 72 cities in the United States, Mexico and Costa Rica, giving local residents and visitors to region a greater array of options.

— Terri Gibson is the marketing and communications manager for the Santa Barbara Airport.