Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Concert Spotlights Scholarship Winners

The free program beings at 3 p.m. Saturday in the library's Faulkner Gallery

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | June 4, 2010 | 7:15 p.m.

Part two of the Santa Barbara Music Club’s 2010 Scholarship Winners Concert will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library.

Like all but a handful of Music Club events, this concert is free.

The opening performance will be by violinist Andrew Horak, 14 (teacher: Nina Bodnar), with pianist Neil DiMaggio, who will play the first movement of the Concerto in G Major, Hob. VIIa:4 by Franz Joseph Haydn and L’Abeille (The Bee), Opus 13, No. 9 by Franz Schubert.

Then, soprano Evelyn Rangel, 26 (teacher: Carol Ann Manzi), accompanied by pianist Stephen Kelly, will sing the “Jewel Song” from Charles Gounod’s opera Faust, and the song “Sure on this Shining Night” by Samuel Barber (celebrating his centennial this year).

Violinist Sofiya Prykhitko, 14 (teacher: Bodnar), with pianist DiMaggio, will perform Nathan Milstein’s arrangement of the Nocturne in C-Sharp Minor, Opus Posthumous by Frédéric Chopin (bicentennial in 2010) and Fritz Kreisler’s Praeludium and Allegro.

Trumpeter Harrison Swalley, 16 (teacher: John Ernest), with pianist Miwa Gofuku, will perform the first movement of Paul Hindemith’s Sonata in Bb-Major for Trumpet and Piano (1939). Pianist John Etsell, 17 (teacher: Lana Bodnar), will play Schubert’s Impromptu in Gb-Major, Opus 90, No. 3.

Then, violinist Daniel Prykhitko, 14 (teacher: Nina Bodnar), with pianist Yelena Prykhitko, will perform George Frideric Handel’s Sonata in F Major, Opus 1, No. 12 and Kreisler’s Marche miniature viennoise. Flautist Jessica Kozachuk, 15 (teacher: Linda Holland), with pianist Anne Weger, will perform the opening movement of Wolfgang Mozart’s Concerto No. 1 in G-Major for Flute and Orchestra, Köchel 313.

Violinist Marie Hébert, 21 (teacher: Yuval Yaron), with pianist Margaret Halbig, will play the “Rondo” from Mozart’s Serenade in D Major, Köchel 250 and Kreisler’s arrangement of the “Danse espagnole,” from the opera La vida breve by Manuel de Falla.

Note that this program demonstrates the winners’ ability to make beautiful music, and not merely to master technical difficulties. There will be, to be sure, plenty of razzle-dazzle, yet it will always be in service to the music, not the other way around. Pleasing teachers and judges is one thing, pleasing an audience quite another, and this is definitely an audience-pleasing program.

