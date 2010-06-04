Letter to the Editor: Dirty Politics

Last night I received an e-mail from a supporter of one of the congressional candidates lying about Tom Watson. Those in this candidate’s camp also spread rumors about Watson’s military record a week ago.

This kind of behavior is something I would expect from a group of kids, not a congressional candidate and his supporters.

We need to focus on the common goal here — defeating Rep. Lois Capps in November. Her approval of Washington’s out-of-control spending and the debt it is creating for future generations needs to stop.

The road to a victory in November is going to be tough, and working together toward that common goal is the only way we will ever see our values represented in Washington.

Scott Rodriguez

Santa Barbara