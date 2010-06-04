The Working Life: Jeremy Bodenhamer

People

He stays on the go as owner of the newly renamed Pack & Post Office Solutions

Jeremy Bodenhamer is wired for service. He’s a connector who never stops thinking of ways to streamline his business and make the lives of his clients easier.

Originally from Orange County, he was raised in Portland and came to Santa Barbara to attend Westmont College. An English major, he pursued writing screenplays in Los Angeles, but quickly decided that wasn’t the path for him after working on a few movies.

“I didn’t like the way they treated people,” Bodenhamer said. “It all seemed backward.”

He cites several jobs during and post college that introduced him to the value and importance of quality service. He ran the Willard Room Restaurant in Washington, D.C., worked in various areas at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort, and provided packing and postage assistance at Montecito Executive Services. When Santa Barbara Pack & Post came up for sale in 2006, he and partners jumped on it. They recently renamed it Pack & Post Office Solutions.

“I took what I knew and expanded it with an exceedingly high level of service to all of Santa Barbara,” Bodenhamer said. “We have more connections and provide a whole different level of service than a UPS or FedEx store would or could.”

Bodenhamer says the company, 3463 State St., has seen incredible growth annually.

“Actually, as the economy slowed, we’ve accelerated, with business up 122 percent in April 2010 from April 2009,” he said.

He attributes this trend to the prices, value and level of service the company offers, which becomes even more important during rough economic periods.

Be it by land, sea or air, Bodenhamer says he can get anything, anywhere. He recently sent 2,000 pounds of goods to Italy and another 1,000 pounds of antiques to Australia.

“We provide personal attention and global service,” he said.

The company works with all of the major carriers, including FedEx, UPS, the U.S. Postal Service and DHL to ship small packages at discounted group rates. It can offer lower rates because the company doesn’t have the franchise overhead of a traditional carrier, yet it can extend the group rate discounts by pooling customers’ shipping.

Additionally, Bodenhamer coordinates and manages a host of more complicated tasks associated with moving items, including packing, crating and fine-art shipping. In house, the company offers a notary public, printing, graphic design, copying, faxing, document shredding and transcription, as well as local courier services.

Bodenhamer says he loves the challenge of a new business with unique needs. Currently, the company houses 400 private post office mailboxes of small local businesses. Additionally, he counts another 82 business account customers who outsource their shipping services. For those companies, he keeps inventory, and pulls, packs and ships products.

Calling his industry antiquated, Bodemhamer has plans to modernize it. He is putting every extra penny into developing a Web-based application for independent retail shippers worldwide. With this application, he intends to eliminate unneeded steps in the shipping process and open additional revenue channels by providing new services to customers, as well as networking them with one another.

Bodemhamer says he finds immense pleasure in helping his clients’ businesses grow. He tries to make introductions from one to the other and plans to begin blogging soon about the products and services of his company. He also uses part of his storefront to showcase locally produced products.

— Noozhawk contributor Jenn Kennedy can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .