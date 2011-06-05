Cancer Center of Santa Barbara Throws a Party to Celebrate Life

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara held its 21st Annual “Viva la Vida — a Celebration of Life” party — at SBCC on Saturday for current and former cancer patients, their families and friends. The local event is in honor of National Cancer Survivorship Day.
In spite of cool, cloudy conditions and the threat of rain, the celebration featured a hot lunch, ice cream, popcorn, cupcakes, three alpacas to pet and a host of activities, including a water balloon toss, sack races, crafts and face painting.
Click here for more information about the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, or call 805.682.7300. Become a fan of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara on Facebook.
— Photojournalist Fritz Olenberger is a frequent Noozhawk contributor. Click here to see more of his work.