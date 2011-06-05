Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:07 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Center of Santa Barbara Throws a Party to Celebrate Life

Current and former cancer patients, families, friends gather at SBCC in support of survivorship

By Fritz Olenberger, Noozhawk Contributor | June 5, 2011 | 3:10 a.m.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara held its 21st Annual “Viva la Vida — a Celebration of Life” party — at SBCC on Saturday for current and former cancer patients, their families and friends. The local event is in honor of National Cancer Survivorship Day.

In spite of cool, cloudy conditions and the threat of rain, the celebration featured a hot lunch, ice cream, popcorn, cupcakes, three alpacas to pet and a host of activities, including a water balloon toss, sack races, crafts and face painting.

