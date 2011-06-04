Corner Capital Partners Completes $70 Million Credit Transaction

Santa Barbara-based Corner Capital Partners LLC, an investment banking firm focusing on all aspects of the downstream energy and convenience store industries, has announced the successful closing of an innovative credit transaction with Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank.

The deal involved the valuation and sale of more than $70 million in mortgages, working capital loans and other real estate loans primarily comprised of convenience retailing assets. Silverstone Partners LLC of Cincinnati partnered with Corner Capital on the transaction.

“It was not a traditional engagement,” said Andy Weber, founder of Corner Capital. “It included the complicated, detailed evaluation of nationally distributed, geographically diverse performing and nonperforming loans.”

The Corner Capital team combined its in-depth industry experience with a creative perspective to complete the project. After determining the estimated value of the collateral and conducting on-site evaluations of the real estate, Corner Capital evaluated the value of the loans and secured strategic and financial investors interested in the loans and the collateral.

Corner Capital successfully completed the credit transaction on behalf of Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati’s largest bank. Fifth Third Bank was recently ranked the seventh strongest bank in the world by Bloomberg, and was one of only three U.S. banks in the top 20.

“Our expertise in the industry let us do something outside of the box,” Weber said. “We are pleased that we exceeded the bank’s expectations, and that we were given the opportunity to demonstrate our unique knowledge of the industry and its underlying values.”

Corner Capital Partners, which also has offices in Texas, recently expanded its staff to create a team with more than 100 years of combined experience in transaction financing, investment banking, private equity, refining and marketing management, and energy business ownership. Corner Capital principals and team members specialize in all aspects of downstream energy transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, financial engineering and restructuring, and credit transactions for industry entrepreneurs and institutions investing in the industry.

Carl Ray Polk Jr. joined Corner Capital Advisors LLC as a principal. Polk has more than 23 years of industry experience as the former executive vice president of Brookshire Brothers Ltd. and the former owner and CEO of Polk Oil Co. Inc., both of Lufkin, Texas. He is the past board chairman of the Texas Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, a member of Coca-Cola’s National Retailers Council, and served on several national committees for the National Association of Convenience Stores. A third-generation retailer, wholesaler and lubricants jobber, Polk brings significant operating experience to the advisory and relationship development practice within Corner Capital.

Jerry Richards was named senior vice president of business development and will build out the firm’s financial engineering practice. Richards brings operational and financial expertise, with more than 30 years of achievements at Exxon, Texaco, Getty, CitiCapital Franchise Finance and GE Capital.

Ellen Galperson Lehto now serves as director of credit markets. With a robust background in underwriting, structuring and institutional relationships, Lehto will work closely with clients and institutions to meet the diverse needs of Corner Capital’s wholesale, retail and institutional client engagements. Prior to joining Corner Capital, Lehto held credit management positions with FMAC, Merrill Lynch Franchise Finance and GE Capital.

