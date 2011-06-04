Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:12 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

After Dressing Down, Raggedy Volunteers Back Helping Cottage Hospital Patients

Hospital administration kicks out Raggedy Anns and Andys, saying costumed characters inappropriate in contemporary climate

By Lara Cooper and Erin Stone, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | June 4, 2011 | 4:35 p.m.

Volunteers dressed up as Raggedy Anns and Andys are no longer allowed to wear their costumes when visiting patients at Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage hospitals, a change retired nurse Sherry Morez says is a major loss.

After complaints surfaced about the costumes last year, the volunteers were still allowed to visit, but had to change their outfits. Morez, a former nursing director of pediatrics, was actually a volunteer Raggedy Ann herself.  During that stint as a volunteer, Morez saw mostly elderly patients who had few visitors and she helped them face whatever illness they were there for.

“To me, the (Raggedy costume) was the essence of it,” she told Noozhawk. “That’s what enabled you to befriend the patients. To me, it’s sad they’ve lost that.”

The group behind the effort, the nonproft Adventures in Caring, operates the same program in nursing homes across Santa Barbara and hospitals in Pennsylvania and Texas. In October, the group was told it would have to get rid of the costumes at Cottage Health System hospitals, according to executive director Simon Fox.

Adventures in Caring volunteers have traded their Raggedy Ann and Andy costumes for blue bowling shirts with buttons that say 'I'm Here to Listen.'
Adventures in Caring volunteers have traded their Raggedy Ann and Andy costumes for blue bowling shirts with buttons that say “I’m Here to Listen.” (Adventures in Caring photo)

“We faced a choice,” he said. “Do we end a well-loved program that served Cottage continuously for 26 years, or do we invent a new way of doing this without the Raggedy costume?”

Fox said Adventures in Caring has seen more than 100,000 patients with the program, and the volunteers felt they owed it to patients to come up with a different plan. The group spent several months on a redesign and its new program began last month with a new theme: “First Aid for the Heart and Soul.” Now, volunteers, most of whom are from UCSB and studying in health-care fields, wear a blue bowling shirt with a button that says “I’m Here to Listen.”

Cox said he was told there were complaints from family members of patients who either had brain injuries or were under heavy amounts of medication and thought they were hallucinating.

“My understanding was that it was a handful of complaints,” he said.

But the complaints were more numerous than that, according to Cottage Health System spokeswoman Janet O’Neill, who confirmed that the volunteers haven’t been dressed up since last year.

“This really arose out of a groundswell of complaints from patients and visitors who thought it was inappropriate for life-sized dolls to be wandering around the hospital,” she said.

The program is still active at the hospital and O’Neill commended the volunteers’ work.

“It’s great,” she said. “They do a lot of good.”

But the costumes are out.

“It doesn’t work in this day and age, to tell you the truth,” O’Neill said. “Patients are much sicker and they’re in for much shorter times.”

Cox said the program is based on quality listening skills.

“Paradoxically, it’s not about the Raggedys, its about patients,” he said.

Many patients are facing a serious illness alone, and “they have nobody to visit them,” he said.

“The Raggedy persona has always been perfectly cut out for that job,” he said, adding that it’s a nonthreatening character. “They’re just a friend who has shown up to listen.”

It’s not just about dressing up, either, Fox said.

“Volunteers have to have the emotional maturity to be able to talk with someone who might be dying,” he said.

“The Raggedy persona was great because it brought an instant smile,” he said. “It’s a bit more difficult without that.”

Patients can choose whether to have visitors, including the volunteers. The Adventures in Caring volunteers are still finding they can have a good conversation with patients, but when someone says no, Fox said it’s more personal now. Introductions take longer, and the transition to a meaningful conversation does, too, he said.

“People don’t quite so readily ask for a hug,” he said. “We can’t replace that.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Intern Erin Stone can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 