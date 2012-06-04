Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Class of 2012

Commencement for Bishop Garcia Diego High School’s Class of 2012 and the all-school, year-end ceremonies were held June 2 at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens.
Class of 2012
Anjanette Aguilar
Callum Arras
Elisa Bernardi
Justin Bogart
Julian Cassano
Casey Conneely
Breanna Cordiero
Christie Delgadillo
Raquel Demarest
Charles Dentzel
Ryan Dinham
Natalie Durtche
Alexis Garcia
Paul Garcia
Alanna Gonzalez
Brandon Gonzalez
Matthew Grimes
Yazmin Guzman
Matthew Hill
McKenna Hogue
Jaimie Invina
Julia Jenkins
Christopher Keane
Mary Theresa Klink
Samuel Kwock
Margaret Langhorne
Nicholas Lensander
Sergio Lopez
Jazzmyn Martinez
Michelle Martinez
Jenna McIntyre
Nicolas Mon
Shianne Motter
Reese Moulton
Elias Munoz
Reyna Murillo
Anissa Perez
Devon Poindexter
Nicole Poindexter
Jeffrey Ransom
Catriona Reddington
Thomas Renick
Grace Reynolds
Jordan Rincon
Aaron Rubio
Kimberly Ruiz
Andrea Sanchez
Patrick Schlesselmann
Leo Martin Schneider
Diana Sleep
Paige Sleep
Christian Solache
Joshua Solis
Serina Soto
Allison Swift
Wes Taimuty
Nicole Tetherow
Nolan Tisdale
Jose Vasquez
Meredith Vincent
Sierra West
Katelyn Williams
Paris Wines
Michael Winnewisser
John Yonke
— Ashley Snider represents Bishop Garcia Diego High School.