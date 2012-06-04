Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:07 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Class of 2012

By Ashley Snider for Bishop Garcia Diego High School | June 4, 2012 | 7:16 a.m.

Commencement for Bishop Garcia Diego High School’s Class of 2012 and the all-school, year-end ceremonies were held June 2 at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

Class of 2012

Anjanette Aguilar
Callum Arras
Elisa Bernardi
Justin Bogart
Julian Cassano
Casey Conneely
Breanna Cordiero
Christie Delgadillo
Raquel Demarest
Charles Dentzel
Ryan Dinham
Natalie Durtche
Alexis Garcia
Paul Garcia
Alanna Gonzalez
Brandon Gonzalez
Matthew Grimes
Yazmin Guzman
Matthew Hill
McKenna Hogue
Jaimie Invina
Julia Jenkins
Christopher Keane
Mary Theresa Klink
Samuel Kwock
Margaret Langhorne
Nicholas Lensander
Sergio Lopez
Jazzmyn Martinez
Michelle Martinez
Jenna McIntyre
Nicolas Mon
Shianne Motter
Reese Moulton
Elias Munoz
Reyna Murillo
Anissa Perez
Devon Poindexter
Nicole Poindexter
Jeffrey Ransom
Catriona Reddington
Thomas Renick
Grace Reynolds
Jordan Rincon
Aaron Rubio
Kimberly Ruiz
Andrea Sanchez
Patrick Schlesselmann
Leo Martin Schneider
Diana Sleep
Paige Sleep
Christian Solache
Joshua Solis
Serina Soto
Allison Swift
Wes Taimuty
Nicole Tetherow
Nolan Tisdale
Jose Vasquez
Meredith Vincent
Sierra West
Katelyn Williams
Paris Wines
Michael Winnewisser
John Yonke

— Ashley Snider represents Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 