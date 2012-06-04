Down Syndrome Association to Host Annual Buddy Walk & Festival

Registration is under way for the June 16 fundraiser at Chase Palm Park

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County Third Annual Buddy Walk & Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 16 on the Great Meadow at Chase Palm Park.

The fundraising event will feature live entertainment, lots of activities for all, an auction, a raffle, a vendor fair and informational booths as well as a fundraising walk around Chase Palm Park promoting acceptance and inclusion of all individuals with Down syndrome.

About 93 percent of net proceeds from the event will stay right here in Santa Barbara County, allowing the DSASBC to support new and expectant parents, reach the medical community and to provide resource referrals, enrichment programs, activities, parent support and more to enhance the lives of individuals born with Down syndrome and their families throughout Santa Barbara County.

Registration fees are $25 for adults, $15 for adults with Down syndrome and $10 for children ages 3 to 17. The fee is required for admission to the Buddy Walk & Festival. An event T-shirt, lunch and all activities are included. Must be registered to participate in the Buddy Walk & Festival.

You may register in person the day of the event or click here to register online.

— Melissa Fitch represents the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.