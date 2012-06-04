Free Hands-Only CPR Training Offered Thursday Throughout County

Learn lifesaving skills in less than five minutes from emergency personnel staffing various sites

As a part of California’s first statewide CPR Day event, Emergency Medical Services agencies will offer free hands-only CPR training for members of the community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at various locations throughout Santa Barbara County.

Emergency response agencies throughout the state will be participating, with each county attempting to train as many members of its community in hands-only CPR as possible. Join us here in Santa Barbara County!

Heart disease is the leading cause of death nationally and locally, with an estimated 630,000 deaths per year in the United States and more than 700 deaths per year in Santa Barbara County. About 200 cardiac arrest victims are being treated locally each year by the emergency medical services system. The prompt delivery of cardiopulmonary resuscitation more than doubles a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival by helping maintain vital blood flow to the heart and brain.

Local emergency medical services agencies are joining to offer free hands-only CPR training for adults. Partner agencies include American Medical Response, all regional fire departments, sheriff’s Search & Rescue, Calstar Air Ambulance and hospitals.

Each agency will staff one or more locations in the community where the public can go to receive a less than five-minute training session on Thursday. It may save a life in the future!

By increasing the number of adults trained in hands-only CPR in our community, we can increase the survival rate of cardiac victims. Please join us in saving lives!

Currently, a collaboration of local agencies and organizations are piloting a program to provide hands-only CPR training to local businesses in the downtown Santa Barbara area. This pilot program offers an opportunity to engage the business community and broaden the reach of the efforts. These training opportunities occur at Paseo Nuevo Mall, La Cumbre Plaza and at Tri-County Produce on Milpas Street. For dates and times, click here or call 805.681.4373.

A complete listing of emergency medical service agencies and the free training locations are listed below:

American Medical Response

» Santa Barbara City College

» Santa Barbara Pier/Stearns Wharf

» Paseo Nuevo Mall Santa Barbara

» Vallarta Market Santa Maria

» Santa Maria Town Center Mall

» Costco Santa Maria

» Solvang Park — Solvang

» Magnolia Shopping Center — Goleta

Guadalupe Fire Department

» 771 Guadalupe St — outside Masatani Market

Montecito Fire Protection Department

» Casa Dorinda

Santa Barbara City Fire Department

» Paseo Nuevo Mall — Santa Barbara

» La Cumbre Plaza

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

» Costco Shopping Center — Goleta

» Orcutt Junior High School

Santa Maria Fire Department

» Santa Maria Town Center Mall Courtyard

Lompoc Fire Department

» Vons Shopping Center — Lompoc

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.