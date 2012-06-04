Mammoth Lakes Man Gets Five Years in Prison in Santa Barbara Child Sex Case

Mammoth Lakes ski instructor Joseph Walker, who pleaded guilty in a child sex case earlier this year, was sentenced to five years in prison last Friday in Judge George Eskin’s courtroom.

Walker, 48, pleaded guilty to five felony counts of illegal sexual activity with a minor after he and Dr. Andrew Bourne, 46, also of Mammoth Lakes, were arrested Jan. 4 by Santa Barbara police on suspicion of illegally contacting a minor for sexual activity.

Santa Barbara police launched an investigation last September after suspicious emails sent to the girl were discovered by one of her parents and reported to police.

The men were released on bail Jan. 10 after entering not guilty pleas in the case, which involved a now-16-year-old Santa Barbara girl whose family was friends with both men. Bourne committed suicide Jan. 24, however, and the charges against him were later dropped.

Walker is also facing a civil case filed in April by the minor and her parents in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, and the complaint alleges sexual battery, infliction of emotional distress, fraud and deceit, statutory violations, conspiracy, seduction of a minor and violation of mandatory reporting obligations.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.