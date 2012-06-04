Los Olivos Woman Charged in Wreck That Injured 2 Bicyclists

Alicia Ann Gilbert is facing several felony counts stemming from the March 15 incident on Foxen Canyon Road

A 32-year-old Los Olivos woman is facing charges of driving under the influence causing great bodily injury in connection with an incident in March in which she drove into a group of bicyclists, seriously injuring two of them, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Alicia Ann Gilbert was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $200,000, said Deputy District Attorney Wesley Meyer. She was arraigned Friday,

Gilbert was arrested after she drove her SUV into a group of eight bicyclists on Foxen Canyon in the Santa Ynez Valley on March 15, Meyer said.

Su Chang of Washington suffered fractures of her arm and leg, Meyer said, while Gary Holmes of Memphis, Tenn., reportedly suffered a collapsed lung, two broken arms, two shattered knees, and injuries to his brain. Meyer said Holmes was in a coma for while, and is not yet fully responsive.

Gilbert had her 8-month-old child in the car with her while she allegedly was driving under the influence of a drug, Meyer said. The child was uninjured.

In addition to the felony charge of DUI causing injury, Gilbert is facing felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident, child abuse and false impersonation, and misdemeanor counts of giving false information to a police officer and driving on a suspended license, Meyer said.

Gilbert is due back in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Thursday, Meyer said.

She remained in custody Monday evening, according to sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars.

