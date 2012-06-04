Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 3:50 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Mother, Daughter Rescued Off Cliff at Painted Cave Monument

The pair, from Santa Barbara, became stranded while hiking a trail Sunday

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | June 4, 2012 | 8:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue assisted an 11-year-old girl and her mother on Sunday after they got stuck halfway up a rock at Painted Cave Monument in the Los Padres National Forest.

The mother and daughter, from the Santa Barbara area, had parked on Painted Cave Road about 4:20 p.m. They took what they thought was a trail leading to the Painted Cave site, but instead it traversed over a rock face a couple hundred feet above the cave, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars. He said they got stuck while trying to climb down the rock face to the cave.

A group of motorcyclists, who had stopped on the side of road, heard the pair’s cries for help and called 9-1-1, according to Sugars.

He said 11 members of the Search and Rescue team responded. They climbed to the top of the cliff and set up an anchor system for ropes to reach the pair.

Two of the rescuers then rappelled down about 100-feet to the mom and daughter, providing them with safety helmets, gloves and harnesses, Sugars said.

The daughter was lowered to the ground by one of the members who performed a “pick-off” rope rescue technique, according to Sugars. Once they were off the rope, the second rescuer brought down the mother.

The hikers, who were not injured, were evaluated by emergency medical personnel.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 