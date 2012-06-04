Mother, Daughter Rescued Off Cliff at Painted Cave Monument

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue assisted an 11-year-old girl and her mother on Sunday after they got stuck halfway up a rock at Painted Cave Monument in the Los Padres National Forest.

The mother and daughter, from the Santa Barbara area, had parked on Painted Cave Road about 4:20 p.m. They took what they thought was a trail leading to the Painted Cave site, but instead it traversed over a rock face a couple hundred feet above the cave, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars. He said they got stuck while trying to climb down the rock face to the cave.

A group of motorcyclists, who had stopped on the side of road, heard the pair’s cries for help and called 9-1-1, according to Sugars.

He said 11 members of the Search and Rescue team responded. They climbed to the top of the cliff and set up an anchor system for ropes to reach the pair.

Two of the rescuers then rappelled down about 100-feet to the mom and daughter, providing them with safety helmets, gloves and harnesses, Sugars said.

The daughter was lowered to the ground by one of the members who performed a “pick-off” rope rescue technique, according to Sugars. Once they were off the rope, the second rescuer brought down the mother.

The hikers, who were not injured, were evaluated by emergency medical personnel.

