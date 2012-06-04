Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:58 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Police Identify Suspect Shot Dead by Officers

Lawrence Kitchen, 67, of Lompoc was killed during incident in the 200 block of South I Street

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo | June 4, 2012 | 3:09 p.m.

The identity of a suspect who was shot and killed Monday by officers responding to a call in the 200 block of South I Street has been released by the Lompoc Police Department.

Two other people — a man and a woman — were shot by the suspect at about 8:50 a.m. outside a residence, and were taken to area hospitals , according to Sgt. Chuck Strange. Details on their conditions were not immediately available.

The dead suspect was identified late Monday as Lawrence Kitchen, 67, of Lompoc.

Of the two victims, one suffered a shotgun wound to the hip, and the other was wounded in the hand. One victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and one was treated at Lompoc Valley Medical Center. Neither of their injuries was considered life-threatening, Strange said. Their names were not released by police.

He added that no officers were injured in the incident.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s personnel are handling the initial investigation into the shooting of the suspect by two Lompoc officers, Strange said.

Police cordoned off the streets in the area of the shootings for much of the day Monday while the investigation was continuing.

