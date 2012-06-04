Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:00 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

UCSB to Graduate 5,958 Students in Eight Ceremonies

University's commencement exercises will be held June 10 and June 15-17

By UCSB | June 4, 2012 | 4:45 p.m.

A total of 5,958 graduating students will take part in eight official commencement ceremonies scheduled at UC Santa Barbara over eight days, starting June 10 and concluding June 17.

The campus’ commencement exercises attract some 40,000 visitors to the Santa Barbara area each year.

The ceremonies are organized by college, level of degree and field of study. Chancellor Henry Yang will shake the hand of every student graduating from the College of Creative Studies, the College of Engineering, the College of Letters and Science, the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management and the Graduate Division.

The College of Creative Studies will lead off with its ceremony at 11 a.m. next Sunday, June 10 at Campbell Hall. The Bren School of Environmental Science & Management will conduct its ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, June 15 in the Bren Hall Courtyard.

On the weekend of June 16-17, six ceremonies –– three each day –– will be held on the Faculty Club Green fronting the UCSB Lagoon.

A listing of ceremonies and guest speakers follows. Click here for complete biographical information on all speakers.

Sunday, June 10, Campbell Hall

11 a.m. –– College of Creative Studies
Guest Speaker –– Richard Jefferson ‘78, chief executive officer of Cambia
Student Speakers –– Monique Ambrose, biology; Nathan Saritzky, mathematics; Kevin Zambrano, literature

Friday, June 15, Bren Hall Courtyard

10 a.m. –– Bren School of Environmental Science & Management
Guest Speaker –– Mary Nichols, J.D., Chairman, California Air Resources Board

Saturday, June 16, Faculty Club Green

9 a.m. –– Sciences
Guest Speaker –– Karen Bedrosian Coyne ‘91, chief operating officer, Bedrosian Trust
Student Speaker –– Sheila Ganjian, biological sciences

1 p.m. –– Engineering and Sciences
Guest Speaker –– Jeff Henley ‘66, chairman of Oracle Corporation
Student Speakers –– Emily Xiao, biology; Elan Benjamin Frantz, mechanical engineering

4 p.m. –– Social Sciences I
Guest Speaker –– Steven M. Hilton ‘74, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Conrad N. Hilton Foundation
Student Speaker –– Nanor Balabanian, political science

Sunday, June 17, Faculty Club Green

9 a.m. –– Social Sciences II
Guest Speaker –– Richard Flacks, UCSB research professor of sociology
Student Speaker –– Audrey Abeyta, communication

1 p.m. –– Humanities and Arts
Guest Speaker –– Jeff Greenfield, journalist and author
Student Speaker –– Janet Lynn O’Neill, communication and theater

4 p.m. –– Graduate Division
Guest Speaker –– Lisa Parks, UCSB professor and former chair of the Department of Film and Media Studies
Student Speaker –– Indy Hurt, geography

Due to the ongoing improvement project and lane closure on Highway 217, commencement guests are encouraged to allow extra travel time for potential delays. Please follow event parking signs to commencement parking lots. Transportation and Parking Services staff will be on site directing traffic at key locations to get visitors parked in a timely fashion.

