Caltrans Holding Public Meeting on Highway 101 Gaviota Curves Realignment Project

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | June 4, 2013 | 11:03 a.m.

The public is invited to attend a public meeting on a safety project to realign the existing compound curve on northbound Highway 101 with a single radius curve south of the rest areas in Gaviota.

This meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Vista de Las Cruces School, 9467 San Julian Road in Gaviota.

This project is being proposed because of a history of run-off-the-road collisions within the project limits.

The public may also review a Mitigated Negative Declaration/Initial Study regarding this project at the following locations:

» Caltrans District 5 Office, 50 Higuera St. in San Luis Obispo weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

» Goleta Branch Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta

» California Department of Parks and Recreation (Channel Coast District), 10 Refugio Road in Goleta

» Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246 in Buellton

Click here for more information.

The public may submit written comments until June 22 to Matt Fowler, Caltrans, 50 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, or email comments to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.549.3318.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

 
