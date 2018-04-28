Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:59 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Plans Nature Trip to Costa Rica

By Laura Kath for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | June 4, 2013 | 7:12 p.m.

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce members and the general public are invited to participate in the chamber’s first-ever nature trip to Costa Rica scheduled for Nov. 6-14.

“This nine-day journey to the Central American paradise nation of Costa Rica is focused on natural wonders,” Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Lynda Lang said. “We are pleased to be working again with the highly professional firm Chamber Exploration, the same tour operator who has handled our successful trips to Cuba in 2012 and Switzerland in 2011.”

The “Natural Wonders of Costa Rica” tour highlights include visits to Poas Volcano National Park, Arenal Volcano National Park, Monteverde Cloud Forest, Selvatura Park & Hanging Bridges, Butterfly Garden, Hummingbird Gallery, Coffee Plantation, Jungle Crocodile Safari Cruise, Carara Biological Reserve, Orchid Garden, Sarchi Artisan Village and Folklore Show.

The nine-day trip includes round-trip airfare via LAX, eight nights in first-class hotels as well as daily sightseeing tours, admissions, baggage handling, airport transfers, 18 meals, professional drivers in modern coaches, a naturalist tour director and so much more.

Fees are $2,749 per person for double occupancy ($625 single supplement) with a $500 deposit requested to hold space due as soon as possible.

Click here for more information.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
