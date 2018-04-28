Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:31 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Complete Nutrition of Goleta Launches Fitness Challenges

By John Arango for Complete Nutrition | June 4, 2013 | 7:59 a.m.

Complete Nutrition of Goleta, known for its consultative approach to health and fitness, has launched a pair of fitness challenges in which local residents will vie for a chance to win a $500 grand prize.

This healthy competition kicked off last Wednesday at Complete Nutrition, 5782 Calle Real in Goleta.

Over the next eight weeks, 130 contestants will compete to see who can lose the most weight in the Get Fit Challenge and gain the most muscle as part of The MASS Project. One winner from each challenge will receive the $500 grand prize.

To help the contestants reach their goals, Complete Nutrition’s staff — made up of certified personal trainers, nutritionists and others experienced in health and fitness — will offer unlimited weight-loss and sports nutrition coaching throughout the contest. Participants will also receive free full-body composition tests to gauge their progress. Other perks for contestants include discounts on Complete Nutrition products, a competition t-shirt, prizes from local businesses and more.

“Every day we meet with customers who are happier, healthier and more confident because Complete Nutrition has helped them achieve their fitness goals,” said Will Nelson, local franchise owner of Complete Nutrition. “We’re holding fitness challenges as a fun way to inspire and incentivize others to get in shape.”

Registration for both fitness challenges has ended. The winners of each will be announced on July 28. Residents interested in getting in shape who were not able to sign up for the challenge are welcome to visit Complete Nutrition for a free no-pressure consultation, full-body composition test or to ask questions. 

For more information on Complete Nutrition, visit CompleteNutrition.com or call Complete Nutrition of Goleta at 805.845.7225.

— John Arango is a publicist representing Complete Nutrition.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 