Complete Nutrition of Goleta Launches Fitness Challenges

Complete Nutrition of Goleta, known for its consultative approach to health and fitness, has launched a pair of fitness challenges in which local residents will vie for a chance to win a $500 grand prize.

This healthy competition kicked off last Wednesday at Complete Nutrition, 5782 Calle Real in Goleta.

Over the next eight weeks, 130 contestants will compete to see who can lose the most weight in the Get Fit Challenge and gain the most muscle as part of The MASS Project. One winner from each challenge will receive the $500 grand prize.

To help the contestants reach their goals, Complete Nutrition’s staff — made up of certified personal trainers, nutritionists and others experienced in health and fitness — will offer unlimited weight-loss and sports nutrition coaching throughout the contest. Participants will also receive free full-body composition tests to gauge their progress. Other perks for contestants include discounts on Complete Nutrition products, a competition t-shirt, prizes from local businesses and more.

“Every day we meet with customers who are happier, healthier and more confident because Complete Nutrition has helped them achieve their fitness goals,” said Will Nelson, local franchise owner of Complete Nutrition. “We’re holding fitness challenges as a fun way to inspire and incentivize others to get in shape.”

Registration for both fitness challenges has ended. The winners of each will be announced on July 28. Residents interested in getting in shape who were not able to sign up for the challenge are welcome to visit Complete Nutrition for a free no-pressure consultation, full-body composition test or to ask questions.

For more information on Complete Nutrition, visit CompleteNutrition.com or call Complete Nutrition of Goleta at 805.845.7225.

— John Arango is a publicist representing Complete Nutrition.