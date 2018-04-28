Garden Court Joins 1st Thursday with ‘Arts for the Ages’ Exhibition

This Thursday, Garden Court will join Santa Barbara’s award-winning 1st Thursday arts and culture program with “Arts for the Ages,” featuring works from 60 resident seniors, family members, staff and members of its nonprofit community partners.

The public is invited to experience Art for the Ages and Garden Court’s transformation into a landscape of creativity featuring drawings, sculptures, paintings, photography, lifetime accomplishments and more.

This one-night gallery from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday will showcase the work and lives of Garden Court residents, staff, friends and family.

Light refreshments will be served, and live music will be performed in the Garden Court courtyard by the Glendessary Jam Band and resident musicians.

Garden Court is located at 1116 De la Vina St.

“Garden Court has a tradition of celebrating the life experiences and daily successes of our residents,” said Chris Tucker, executive director of Garden Court on De la Vina. “Thanks to a caring Santa Barbara community, we also have a strong tradition of community engagement that inspired us to celebrate our partners, from family members to community partners side by side with our residents.”

The exhibit features work from Garden Court residents, resident family members, Friends of Garden Court, the Dream Foundation, the Braille Institute, Providence Hall, the Pacific Pride Foundation, Doctors Assisting Seniors at Home (DASH), Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Unity Shoppe, the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Arts for Humanity.

To RSVP or for more information, call Tucker at 805.884.0095.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing Garden Court.