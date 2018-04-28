Library, Museum of Art Offering Free Bilingual Storytime, Special Art Project

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art and the Santa Barbara Public Library System are teaming up this summer to offer two Saturday art activities, on June 15 and Aug. 17.

On both days, families are invited to start their morning with the library’s regularly scheduled Bilingual Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Afterward, families will move next door to the Family Resource Center at the Museum of Art to create special summertime masterpieces.

The free art project will be led by one of the museum’s talented working artists. Families will also receive a free family pass to the Museum of Art as part of this activity.

These “Stories and Art Together” activities are a product of collaboration between the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. They complement the library’s “Dig Into Reading”-themed Summer Reading Program, which instills a lifelong love of learning by encouraging children to read and participate in events over the summer.

These programs are supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

For more information, call the Santa Barbara Central Library at 805.564.5603. Click here to find out about this and other programs at the Santa Barbara Public Library System libraries. This museum program and all library programs are free and open to the public.

— Lisa Gonzalez represents the Santa Barbara Central Library.