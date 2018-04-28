Orientation Required for New Allan Hancock College Students

All students attending Allan Hancock College for the first time this summer are required to attend a New Student Orientation, which will provide necessary information about valuable college services and an opportunity to meet key faculty and staff and learn about important college resources, such as counseling, financial aid and more.

Orientations are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 11-13, at the Santa Maria campus, and Monday and Tuesday, July 29-30, at the Lompoc Valley Center.

Register online at www.hancockcollege.edu; click Future Students, then Counseling, then New Student Orientations.

For more information, contact the Santa Maria campus counseling office at 805.922.6966 x3293 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . At the Lompoc Valley Center, call 805.735.3366 x5200.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.