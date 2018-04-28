Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:03 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Rae Largura: What Common Core Means for Our Children

By Rae Largura | June 4, 2013 | 4:43 p.m.

The Common Core State Standards Initiative is a joint effort led by the National Governors Association and the Council of Chief State School Officers. The purpose is to develop a “common core,” or an “evenness” of K-12 standards in English language arts and mathematics throughout the United States.

Until now, different states would have different learning criteria. Basically, the goal of the initiative is to have “the same goals for all students” — a level playing field.

Individual states choose if they will join this initiative. So far, 45 states have joined, and California is one of them. Starting in the 2013-14 school year, Santa Barbara schools will be adopting this initiative.

How will this affect our children?

Our children will be tested — nothing new. It will just be a different test. They will possibly be given different expectations in the classroom than what they are accustomed. Some expectations of Common Core are:

» To ensure that students graduating from high school are ready for college and/or the workforce.

» To make sure that students are challenged and learn how to think and analyze information.

» To bring context to the classroom; students will learn how their lessons fit into real-world situations, and why the material is relevant.

» Students will be expected to know more about fewer topics.

» The test should be less about remembering and more about what our students know.

This is not the first time that government, special interest groups and private foundations have collaborated in order to raise the bar and equalize our education system. This is also a topic that is much more involved that what this article can deliver.

I encourage you to research “common core standards” because this will have an impact on our children. Time will tell exactly what the impact will be.

Ask a Tutor runs biweekly. Any subject, any grade: What is your question for a tutor? Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Rae Largura is president of Leading Edge Tutors. The opinions expressed are her own.

