Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:23 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Swirl and Sip Local Wines at Canary Hotel This Summer

By Jamie Law for Kimpton’s Canary Hotel | June 4, 2013 | 12:32 p.m.

Kimpton’s Canary Hotel is celebrating the start of another sun-soaked summer by announcing the return of its Sunday Sangria Sunset happy hour as well as its Monday evening wine tasting series.

Guests and locals alike are invited to marvel at stunning views from Santa Barbara’s only rooftop terrace during the happy hour and wine tastings, both of which are quickly becoming seasonal traditions.

The Canary Hotel’s Sunday Sangria Sunsets is a perfect way to cap off any Santa Barbara weekend. Offered every Sunday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. from June to mid-October, guests will be able to indulge in $15 pitchers of sangria and bites from Finch & Fork restaurant. Additionally, food specials will include oysters on the half shell and seasonal ceviches from Finch & Fork executive chef James Siao.

The Canary Hotel’s rooftop wine tasting series also has kicked off. Every Monday evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through mid-October, local wineries will be showcasing their best vintages and participants will have the opportunity to learn about one of Santa Barbara County’s leading industries.

And as wine is best when paired with equally exquisite food, guests can also sample various tempting bites from chef Siao, from the Canary Hotel’s newly re-concepted Finch & Fork restaurant. On Oct. 14, the Canary Hotel will bid farewell to the summer season, and the tasting series, with a festive grand finale bash featuring several of the vendors that have graced the Canary Hotel’s rooftop during the summer months.

The schedule of local wineries is below:

» June 3: Byron
» June 10: Dragonette
» June 17: Beckman
» June 24: Semler
» July 1: Fess Parker- Epiphany
» July 8: Sanford
» July 15:Carr
» July 22: Kessler-Haak & Flying Goat
» July 29: Jaffurs and Prespu’ile
» Aug. 5: Stolpman
» Aug. 12: Summerland
» Aug. 19: Zaca Mesa & Palmina
» Aug. 26: Verdad
» Sept. 2: No Tasting
» Sept. 9: Demetria
» Sept. 16: Deep Sea-Conway
» Sept. 23: Margerum
» Sept. 30: Melville
» Oct. 7: Andrew Murray
» Oct. 14: Grand Finale

Tickets for the rooftop wine tasting are $25 per person, and tickets can be purchased in advance or the evening of at Finch & Fork. Hotel guests of the Canary Hotel can show their room key and purchase discounted tickets for $15. All guests who bring back the reusable Govino glass from a previous tasting can also get $5 off their ticket price. Advance purchase is strongly recommended. Guests must be age 21 or older.

For more information, click here or call 805.879.9100.

— Jamie Law for the regional public relations director for Kimpton Hotels.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 