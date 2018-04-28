Swirl and Sip Local Wines at Canary Hotel This Summer

Kimpton’s Canary Hotel is celebrating the start of another sun-soaked summer by announcing the return of its Sunday Sangria Sunset happy hour as well as its Monday evening wine tasting series.

Guests and locals alike are invited to marvel at stunning views from Santa Barbara’s only rooftop terrace during the happy hour and wine tastings, both of which are quickly becoming seasonal traditions.

The Canary Hotel’s Sunday Sangria Sunsets is a perfect way to cap off any Santa Barbara weekend. Offered every Sunday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. from June to mid-October, guests will be able to indulge in $15 pitchers of sangria and bites from Finch & Fork restaurant. Additionally, food specials will include oysters on the half shell and seasonal ceviches from Finch & Fork executive chef James Siao.

The Canary Hotel’s rooftop wine tasting series also has kicked off. Every Monday evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through mid-October, local wineries will be showcasing their best vintages and participants will have the opportunity to learn about one of Santa Barbara County’s leading industries.

And as wine is best when paired with equally exquisite food, guests can also sample various tempting bites from chef Siao, from the Canary Hotel’s newly re-concepted Finch & Fork restaurant. On Oct. 14, the Canary Hotel will bid farewell to the summer season, and the tasting series, with a festive grand finale bash featuring several of the vendors that have graced the Canary Hotel’s rooftop during the summer months.

The schedule of local wineries is below:

» June 3: Byron

» June 10: Dragonette

» June 17: Beckman

» June 24: Semler

» July 1: Fess Parker- Epiphany

» July 8: Sanford

» July 15:Carr

» July 22: Kessler-Haak & Flying Goat

» July 29: Jaffurs and Prespu’ile

» Aug. 5: Stolpman

» Aug. 12: Summerland

» Aug. 19: Zaca Mesa & Palmina

» Aug. 26: Verdad

» Sept. 2: No Tasting

» Sept. 9: Demetria

» Sept. 16: Deep Sea-Conway

» Sept. 23: Margerum

» Sept. 30: Melville

» Oct. 7: Andrew Murray

» Oct. 14: Grand Finale

Tickets for the rooftop wine tasting are $25 per person, and tickets can be purchased in advance or the evening of at Finch & Fork. Hotel guests of the Canary Hotel can show their room key and purchase discounted tickets for $15. All guests who bring back the reusable Govino glass from a previous tasting can also get $5 off their ticket price. Advance purchase is strongly recommended. Guests must be age 21 or older.

For more information, click here or call 805.879.9100.

— Jamie Law for the regional public relations director for Kimpton Hotels.