3 Chargers Earn All-CIF Honors

Noozhawk has learned from a source close to the Dos Pueblos volleyball program that several Chargers have added all-CIF laurels to go with their selections earlier this week to the all-Channel League team.



Senior Ben Johnson has been selected first team all-CIF (Division 2) for his stalwart work as a middle blocker. Johnson consistently was an efficient hitter and his 6-foot-5 size, court savvy and anticipation had him in on blocks against countless opponents. He hopes to continue his career with UCSB next year.

Derek Martinez, another senior, is nearly a foot shorter than Johnson, but his quickness to the ball and fiery competitive nature as libero have him as a repeat selection to the CIF first team. Martinez hopes to play for Orange Coast College next year.

Sophomore Will McCracken switched at midseason to outside hitter from setter (his long-term position), and started consistently leading the team in kills and making excellent passes to the Chargers’ setters. He has been chosen to the all-CIF third team. McCracken will probably be setting again next year, unless coach Chris Hughes needs him as a hitter. Or a libero. And if he grows into those feet of his, he could play middle blocker, as well!

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.