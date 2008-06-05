Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:42 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 

BUSTED! Week of June 4

By Rebecca Carroll, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 5, 2008 | 10:17 a.m.

Dog Discovers Mysterious Bone

Carpinteria – A resident had reason for concern after his dog returned home from a neighboring field carrying a large dry bone. The bone, resembling that of a human femur, lacked any unusual marks or cuts, according to police. After searching the overgrown field without further clues, the bone was booked at the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department coroner’s office for examination.

Fast on Foot

Goleta – A resident looked out her bedroom window to see a man riffling through the backseat of her unlocked vehicle. Hollering, the woman startled the thief, who then took off on foot. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect, who is wanted for stealing a camera bag containing more than $1,000 worth of equipment.

Growing a Tall Tale

Goleta – Deputies on patrol watched a young man carrying a small potted plant emerge from an area overgrown with foliage. After seeing the police, the young man set down his gear. Suspicious of his behavior, deputies took a closer look. Inside the planter was an immature marijuana plant. The man, 23, claimed he had just “found it.” The subject was cited for cultivation of marijuana.

It’s a Sign

Carpinteria – An employee for a real estate development company called police after returning to company-owned land and finding a posted sign damaged. Covered in paint, the sign read, “Elf Killer.”

The Upper Hand

Carpinteria – Hours after his termination, a former employee called police and accused his former boss of abuse. The victim, 29, said the argument became physical when his former employer punched him in the face twice. The boss said he could not remember what occurred during the argument because he was “so upset.” He said his anger resulted from the employee’s conduct on the job. “He always wants to do things his way,” the boss said. The former employer, 54, was cited for battery.

Pit Stop in his Pants

Carpinteria – A 19-year-old arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and his passenger, both Los Angeles residents, told police they were looking for a place to urinate on their drive home when pulled over for a moving violation. According to police, it was apparent the passenger already had relieved himself in his pants. When questioned, he said, “It’s because you guys kept me in the back of a cop car for this long.” The passenger, 20, was reminded that he was still in his friend’s car.

Lights Out

Carpinteria – An owner returned to his Chevy truck to find its rear tail lamps missing. The resident, who heard his dog bark during the night, believes that the thief struck in the wee hours of the morning. Three footprints found at the scene of the crime have been submitted to the forensics bureau.

Put up Your Duke

Santa Barbara – Deputies dispatched to Paseo Nuevo mall met a one-armed suspect reportedly challenging onlookers to a fight. The man was arrested for public intoxication.

When to Say “When”

Santa Barbara – A man who had forced himself through the front door of a home laid on the ground until police arrived. The man had been behaving suspiciously in the neighborhood before entering a home illegally. When officers arrived, they found the man talking nonsense and sweating profusely. He admitted smoking and injecting methamphetamines earlier in the day. He was arrested after being treated at a hospital.

Menace to State Street

Santa Barbara – For the third time in one day, the Santa Barbara Police Department received information of a man threatening women with a butter knife. According to police, the suspect is a repeat offender.

