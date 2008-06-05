Ekola Takes Over as SBCC Women’s Tennis Coach

Debbie Ekola replaces her mom, who retired after three seasons, as the Vaqueros' head coach.

The Santa Barbara City College women’s tennis program went from one generation to the next on Tuesday when assistant coach Debbie Ekola was named head coach. The former SBCC star replaces her mom, Louella Parsons, who retired after three seasons as the Vaqueros’ coach.

“I’m excited about starting a new venture,” said Ekola, who was SBCC’s No. 1 women’s tennis player for coach Pat Moorhouse in the late 1970s. “I have lots of playing and coaching experience.”

Ekola went on to play at Fresno State before returning to teach aerobics at SBCC at age 23. She’s been teaching aerobics and pilates for the past 25 years and also has worked as a trainer in the Life & Fitness Center.

She also has raised three tennis-playing boys — Jared, 19, a sophomore at SBCC; Jordan, 16, who was the No. 1 player at Bishop Diego High as a junior, and Spencer, 10.

“We’re really fortunate to have someone as experienced as her and who has such outstanding skills as a teacher,” SBCC Athletic Director Mike Warren said. “She has a degree in P.E. and a master’s equivalency. I think she’ll be an excellent head coach.”

This year’s SBCC squad went 4-10 overall and 4-8 in the WSC. The Vaqueros were led by Brittany Newsom and Heather Hawke, who reached the State Final 8 as a doubles team.

“Brittany had a really good second half of the season,” said Ekola, noting that she reached the Round of 16 at the Southern Cal Regional. “She’s a sophomore, and she may try to play tennis at UCSB. Heather will be back and so will our No. 3 player, Betsy Urman. My focus will be on recruiting better local players.”

Dave Loveton is SBCC‘s sports information specialist.