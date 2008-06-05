Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:37 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Elings Aquatics Center Welcomes Schroeder, Olympic Water Polo Team

San Marcos High and Pepperdine alum's U.S. men's team will play an exhibition game Sunday at Dos Pueblos High.

By Susan Deacon | June 5, 2008 | 5:09 p.m.

Hot off an upset 8-5 victory over reigning world champions Croatia, the U.S. men’s Olympic water polo team comes to the Elings Aquatic Center on Sunday.

image
Terry Schroeder, a San Marcos High graduate, is now head coach of the U.S. men’s Olympic water polo team. (South Coast Community Aquatic Center photo)

The U.S. squad will square off against Australia’s Olympic team and inaugurate international play at the South Coast’s newest Olympic-size aquatic facility, at Dos Pueblos High.

The game, scheduled for 4 p.m., is open to the public and provides a unique opportunity to watch Olympic-caliber competition as the teams complete their training before departing for the Beijing Olympics in a few weeks.

The event is a homecoming of sorts for head coach Terry Schroeder. A San Marcos High and Pepperdine star, Schroeder is a four-time water polo Olympian who served as a model for the now-iconic bronze Olympic statue, commissioned for the 1984 Summer Games, that stands in front of the Los Angeles Coliseum. He helped lead the U.S. water polo teams that took silver medals in Los Angeles in 1984, and Seoul, South Korea, in 1988. He also carried the American flag at the closing ceremonies in Seoul.

Schroeder now hopes to lead his team to similar honors with the help of two local players: Brian Alexander from Cambria, an All-American who played for UCSB, and Jeff Powers, a 2004 Olympian from San Luis Obispo.

All proceeds from the game and a barbecue that follows go to the U.S. Olympic team. Tickets can be purchased at the gate starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Attendees are welcome to bring deck chairs. Fans also can join the teams after the game for a barbecue dinner, and V.I.P. seating at the game is available. Prices are as follows:

  • Reserved V.I.P. game seating — $20 per person in advance, $25 at the gate.

    •  

  • Barbecue dinner with the teams — $20 adult, $15 students and $5 kids plate.

    •  

  • V.I.P. group of 10 package — $500 donation includes reserved V.I.P. game and barbecue seating, 10 “Bound for Beijing” T-shirts, and pick your favorite player to join you for dinner (limited availability).

    •  

  • Join Team USA — $1,000 donation lets you sit on the bench, join team meetings and be part of the action. Three participants will be on the bench next to the members of the 2008 men’s Olympic team. Includes signed ball and ticket for the game.

    • Click here to read more about the May 31 game at Westlake Village against Croatia.

    Susan Deacon is president of the South Coast Community Aquatic Center.

    Support Noozhawk Today

    You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

    We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

    Thank you for your vital support.

    Become a Noozhawk Supporter

    Enter your email
    Select your membership level
    ×

    Payment Information

    You are purchasing:

    Payment Method

    Pay by Credit Card:

    Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

    Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

    Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

    • Ask
    • Vote
    • Investigate
    • Answer

    Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

    Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

    Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

    We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

    The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

    Thanks for asking!

    Click Here to Get Started >

    Reader Comments

    Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

    Daily Noozhawk

    Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

    Sign Up Now >
     
     