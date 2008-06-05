Junior Police Camps Take Kids Behind the Scenes

The Lompoc Police Department, in conjunction with the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department, is hosting two Junior Police Camps for children ages 8 to 12 during the summer break.

The first camp will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The second camp will be July 7-9. Both camps will be held at the Lompoc Police Department from 9 a.m. to noon with class capacities of 25 children. The June camp is full; however, the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Department is still taking registrations for the July camp.

The children will study discipline, leadership, marching, cadences, SWAT capabilities, illegal drugs, stranger danger, motorcycle policing, investigations and evidence collection, gangs, police officer safety, general duties of police officers, self-defense and baton use, police officer equipment, how to check out a patrol car, police station tour, K9 demonstrations and more. During day one of the June camp, the California Highway Patrol will fly in one of its helicopters and present a demonstration for the young cadets.

Snacks, T-shirts and hats will be provided to each cadet. Photographs will be provided to each police camp class. The chief of police will speak to each camp and hand out graduation certificates at the conclusion of each camp.

Students will have fun while learning the basics of police work and safety. They are encouraged to take notes on LPD-issued notebooks. They will be quizzed informally during each class and may earn prizes for active participation.

Daniel Rios is a sergeant with the Lompoc Police Department.