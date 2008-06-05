Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:41 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Special Olympics Torch Run to Pass Through SB County

By Sgt. Daniel Rios | June 5, 2008 | 11:55 a.m.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will pass through Santa Barbara County on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The torch will stop at Santa Maria City Hall for a brief ceremony at noon Tuesday. The torch will continue toward VAFB (ceremony at 3:15 p.m.) and then to Lompoc (ceremony at 4:35 p.m.). The torch will stop at Buellton for the night.

On Wednesday, the torch will continue south through Santa Barbara (stopping at the SB-CHP office for a ceremony at noon) and then to Ventura County. The torch will arrive at Cal State Long Beach for the Summer Games on June 13.

Officers have been carrying the torch for Special Olympics since 1981. That year, when the Torch Run started, eight officers carried the torch through Wichita, Kan., and raised no money. Last year, more than 85,000 officers around the world carried the Flame of Hope and raised more than $20.5 million. This year, we expect to raise even more.

Our total raised this year for Northern Santa Barbara County Special Olympics is more than $95,000 for the entire county. The money stays local to support athletes, and the Law Enforcement Torch Run does not keep any of the money.

Since they started carrying the torch in 1989, officers have raised more than $895,000,000 for Special Olympics in Santa Barbara County.

Daniel Rios is a sergeant for the Lompoc Police Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 