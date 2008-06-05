UCSB to Play in Indoor Men’s Tennis Championships

For the first time in school history, the UCSB men’s tennis team has been selected to participate in the NCAA National Team Indoor Championships. The event, which includes the top 64 teams in the country, is essentially a fall version of the spring NCAA Team Championships.

In Thursday’s on-line draft, UCSB elected to travel to Austin, Texas, for the first two rounds of the tournament and will face host Texas on Jan. 31. Also competing at the Austin regional are South Florida and TCU. The regional winner will advance to the National Team Indoor Sweet 16 hosted by Illinois in mid-February.

All great opportunities come with an expense and this one is no different. Participating in the indoors championship adds an additional out-of-state trip to our over-extended travel budget. We are gladly accepting donations. Checks can be made out to UC Regents and sent to the attention of Marty Davis, UCSB - Men’s Tennis, ICA Building, Santa Barbara, Calif. 93106.

Exciting times for the UCSB men and certainly a motivator for the team’s summer tennis plans!

Go Gauchos!

Marty Davis is UCSB’s men’s tennis coach.