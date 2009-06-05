Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 8:15 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Late-Season Storm Brings Rain to South Coast

Rain and winds are in the forecast through Saturday

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 5, 2009 | 1:08 p.m.

After Thursday’s sunny skies broke through the June gloom, people got a surprise dose of rain Friday morning as a storm rolled in, bringing with it rain and predictions of thunderstorms throughout the rest of the day.

The Santa Barbara Airport, according to the National Weather Service, has received about 5.63 inches of rain since January, 6.63 inches less than what is considered to be normal for this time of year.

As of Friday afternoon, flooding of recently burned areas was not a concern, said Tom Fayram of Santa Barbara County Public Works. It’s his job to keep the tributaries that run down from the mountains and foothills clear of sediment and debris to prevent flooding populated areas — an important concern, as the Jesusita Fire-burned hillsides lack the vegetation to keep the soil in place.

Less than a half-inch of rain fell in the area since Friday morning; it would take a half-inch of rain within an hour to trigger concerns of floods, Fayram said.

“The Mission Creek has been running clear,” he said, indicating that little if any erosion has occurred.

If the predicted thunderstorms do materialize, that could change things. “But for now we’re good,” Fayram said.

The NWS forecast for Santa Barbara called for a 60 percent chance of rain for the remainder of Friday, decreasing to a 30 percent chance Friday night and a 20 percent chance Saturday. Winds that for Friday were forecasted to be up to 11 mph should slow Friday night into Saturday, according to the NWS forecast.

