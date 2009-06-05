Law Enforcement Torch Run Plans Local Stops

The Law Enforcement Torch Run will pass through Santa Barbara County next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The torch will stop at Santa Maria City Hall for a brief ceremony at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. It will continue toward Vandenberg Air Force Base, with a ceremony at 3:15 p.m., and then to Lompoc, with a ceremony at 4:35 p.m. The torch will stop at Buellton for the night.

On Wednesday, the torch will continue south through Santa Barbara, stopping at the California Highway Patrol office for a ceremony at noon, then head south to Ventura County. The torch will arrive at Cal State Long Beach for the Summer Games, where the cauldron will be lit June 13 at the Opening Ceremony.

Officers have been carrying the torch for Special Olympics since 1981. Last year, more than 85,000 officers around the world carried the Flame of Hope and raised more than $34 million. The total raised this year for Northern Santa Barbara County Special Olympics is more than $95,000.

Call 805.925.0952 x 353 for more information.

— Mark van de Kamp represents the Santa Maria City Manager’s Office.