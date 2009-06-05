Letter to the Editor: Shirts’ Message Leaves a Bad Taste

I really don’t intend to go back and plan to tell family and friends to avoid the place, too. When people see evil happening and say nothing to stop it, they really can’t complain when they are drowning in it.

As I ate a delicious sandwich at restaurant near Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, I noticed the following on the shirts of the wait staff: Sofa King Good. Once I figured out the not-so-secret meaning of this message, I had a dilemma. I decided not to stop the waitress and point out the objectionable nature of her shirt’s message. Instead I wrote a note on the back of my receipt and left it for the manager. I said “I noted Sofa King Good on your staff’s shirts today. I really enjoy your food but sadly won’t be back. I don’t want to encourage this objectionable message. It’s sad.”

