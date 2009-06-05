Montecito Realty Agents Rank Among Top 100 in U.S.

Fred Bradley and Suzanne Perkins are listed at No. 26 and No. 35 for sales volume

Sotheby’s International Realty Inc. has announced that two Montecito agents are featured in the just-released “America’s Top 400 Real Estate Professionals for 2008,” an annual ranking sponsored by The Wall Street Journal, REAL Trends and lore Magazine.

Fred Bradley was listed at No. 26 in the ranking’s “Top 100 Agents by Sales Volume” category based on a sales volume of $117 million, and Suzanne Perkins was listed at No. 35 with a sales volume of $99.5 million.

“We are very proud of Fred Bradley and Suzanne Perkins for their outstanding work, particularly during one of the most challenging real estate markets in history. They are very deserving of this recognition,” said Greg Tice, senior vice president and manager of Sotheby’s International Realty’s area brokerages. “Through their hard work, dedication and expertise, these agents are wonderful examples of everything Sotheby’s International Realty strives to stand for and outstanding role models for every agent in the industry.”

— Lauren Stewart is the advertising coordinator of Sotheby’s International Realty Inc..