Nava to Hold Second Hearing on Mortgage Lending

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, chairman of the Assembly Banking and Finance Committee, will hold his second hearing to examine the role of accounting firms in the collapse of mortgage lending.

The first hearing in May focused on testimony from consumer and public interest advocates. The second hearing, at 1 p.m. Monday in Room 444 of the state Capitol, will focus on the industry perspective and the regulators.

“With the fallout felt in California from the economic crisis and meltdowns of the mortgage lending and financial markets, it is imperative that we find out how this happened and whether accountants had a role,” Nava said. “I look forward to this second hearing regarding the role of accountants in the collapse of the mortgage lending industry. Not since the Great Depression have California families paid such an economic toll. The Legislature needs to fully explore what led to this collapse so that we can respond and act to help prevent it from ever occurring again.”

Nava will be joined at the hearing by accounting experts, academics and representatives from the California Board of Accountancy, the California Department of Corporations and the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy.

— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.