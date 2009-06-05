Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:23 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Nava to Hold Second Hearing on Mortgage Lending

Monday's hearing will focus on the role of accounting firms

By John Mann | June 5, 2009 | 11:04 p.m.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, chairman of the Assembly Banking and Finance Committee, will hold his second hearing to examine the role of accounting firms in the collapse of mortgage lending.

The first hearing in May focused on testimony from consumer and public interest advocates. The second hearing, at 1 p.m. Monday in Room 444 of the state Capitol, will focus on the industry perspective and the regulators.

“With the fallout felt in California from the economic crisis and meltdowns of the mortgage lending and financial markets, it is imperative that we find out how this happened and whether accountants had a role,” Nava said. “I look forward to this second hearing regarding the role of accountants in the collapse of the mortgage lending industry. Not since the Great Depression have California families paid such an economic toll. The Legislature needs to fully explore what led to this collapse so that we can respond and act to help prevent it from ever occurring again.”

Nava will be joined at the hearing by accounting experts, academics and representatives from the California Board of Accountancy, the California Department of Corporations and the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy.

— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 