Two People Hurt in Separate Accidents on Highway 154

A 48-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman are being treated for moderate injuries

Two accidents on Highway 154 kept the Santa Barbara County Fire Department busy Friday morning.

Four vehicles were involved in an accident about a half-mile north of San Antonio Creek Road on northbound Highway 154. County fire crews, along with the California Highway Patrol and one AMR ambulance, responded with an engine and a ladder truck, said Capt. David Sadecki, public information officer for the fire department.

A 48-year-old male was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

A second accident occurred on Highway 154 about a quarter-mile south of Painted Cave in the Windy Gap area.

Two vehicles were involved, and rescue crew used the Jaws of Life to extricate a 60-year-old female from her vehicle, Sadecki said. She was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Both accidents are being investigated by the CHP.

