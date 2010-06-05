Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 3:13 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Law Bowl Rolls Up $15,000 for Santa Barbara Teen Court

Legal professional puts popular — and effective — youth program in the fast lane with third annual benefit

By Tess Greenberg | June 5, 2010 | 8:53 p.m.

The Third Annual Law Bowl was held last month at Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond and the event raised more than $15,000 to benefit Santa Barbara Teen Court.

The Santa Barbara Legal Secretaries Association, in conjunction with Santa Barbara Women Lawyers and the Santa Barbara Paralegal Association, successfully brought together 200 local youth, judges, volunteers and community members for a fun-filled event that included bowling, raffle prizes and a silent auction. The spirit and excitement of Law Bowl was kept alive throughout the day by celebrity guest and emcee John Palminteri.

A program of the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA) and part of Santa Barbara Fighting Back, Santa Barbara Teen Court is the oldest in California. Introduced by Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Thomas Adams in 1992, more than 500 teenagers annually have their cases judged by a jury of peers through Teen Court. More than 85 percent of youth who complete the program do not re-offend.

Bowling lanes were sponsored by local law firms and organizations that either created their own teams or sponsored a youth team. The Goleta Boys & Girls Club, whose lane was sponsored by the Santa Barbara Paralegal Association, received the highest score for a youth team at the May 22 event. The Lickety Splits from the county Probation Department was the winning adult team.

— Tess Greenberg is the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse’smedia and special events coordinator.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 