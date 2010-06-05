Law Bowl Rolls Up $15,000 for Santa Barbara Teen Court

Legal professional puts popular — and effective — youth program in the fast lane with third annual benefit

The Third Annual Law Bowl was held last month at Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond and the event raised more than $15,000 to benefit Santa Barbara Teen Court.

The Santa Barbara Legal Secretaries Association, in conjunction with Santa Barbara Women Lawyers and the Santa Barbara Paralegal Association, successfully brought together 200 local youth, judges, volunteers and community members for a fun-filled event that included bowling, raffle prizes and a silent auction. The spirit and excitement of Law Bowl was kept alive throughout the day by celebrity guest and emcee John Palminteri.

A program of the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA) and part of Santa Barbara Fighting Back, Santa Barbara Teen Court is the oldest in California. Introduced by Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Thomas Adams in 1992, more than 500 teenagers annually have their cases judged by a jury of peers through Teen Court. More than 85 percent of youth who complete the program do not re-offend.

Bowling lanes were sponsored by local law firms and organizations that either created their own teams or sponsored a youth team. The Goleta Boys & Girls Club, whose lane was sponsored by the Santa Barbara Paralegal Association, received the highest score for a youth team at the May 22 event. The Lickety Splits from the county Probation Department was the winning adult team.

— Tess Greenberg is the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse’smedia and special events coordinator.